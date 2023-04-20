Binani’s acceptance speech confirms she’s party to illegal declaration – Falana

Femi Falana(SAN)

By Miftaudeen Raji

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has claimed that acceptance speech of the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani confirmed that she was in the illegal declaration.

Falana stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The SAN described Binani’s declaration and her acceptance speech as a ”charade.”

He said, ”With respect to the acceptance speech, the acceptance speech already confirmed that she was party to the charade. She has to be brought in by the police and investigated.

“How did you prepare a speech if you did not know that you were going to be declared the winner because, at that stage, the coalition had not been concluded?

“The last point is the role of NTA, the NTA televised the acceptance speech. I expect the NBC to move in speedily and sanction the NTA because, at that time, collation was still ongoing.”

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, had earlier declared Binani, winner of the State guber election.

But, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, reversed the purported declaration of Binani as the winner of the Adamawa election by the REC.

The Commission said the action of the REC as move to usurp the power of the Returning Officer. It further the declaration as null, void and of no effect.

Meanwhile, Falana has demanded that Binani be investigated by the police.