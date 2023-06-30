We’ll decide suspended Adamawa REC’s fate soon – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the commission will “soon” take action on the case of suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye made this known on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

According to Okoye, the police have concluded investigations on the matter.

The INEC spokesman said the electoral umpire has enough proof to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari.

He said, “I am aware that the police have concluded investigations and I am aware that in the next few weeks, Nigerians will be informed of what will happen.

“Under the law, it is the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute him (Ari) if a prima facie case has made out against him.”

Recall that Yunusa-Ari came under fire after the supplementary election in Adamawa on April 15, 2023, after he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the dramatic poll while the collation of results was ongoing.

INEC nullified Yunusa-Ari’s decision and suspended him while former President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a full investigation on the electoral commissioner and the security personnel that were around him when he made the declaration.

INEC subsequently concluded the election and announced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.

Yunusa-Ari’s whereabouts were unknown for over two weeks but he turned himself in to the police on May 2, 2023. The police later granted him bail on May 5, 2023 while Nigerians continue to ask with curiosity what becomes of the case.

When asked on Thursday whether INEC has enough evidence to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari, Okoye said, “Yes.”

He said the police and the electoral commission were in talks during the probe of the embattled INEC official and a decision will be made “very soon.”

Okoye said, “There has been some level of interface between the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent National Electoral Commission and the commission was involved in some of the processes leading to the investigation. Very soon, the commission will take action relating to the Adamawa REC.”