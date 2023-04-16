Baze varsity matriculates 1,224 students

…as VC charges students to be conscious, innovative

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

One of Nigeria’s foremost universities, Baze University, weekend, matriculated 1,224 students into various disciplines for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, congratulated the new students as they advance their academic journey at the university.

Mamman emphasised the essence of their admission into the University, “Your choice is well informed and on the University’s part, it is our solemn duty to ensure a suitable environment for you to learn.

“This involves having the right calibre mix of staff, as well as facilities and services, especially in this era of IT to facilitate and modernise your learning.”

However, the VC charged the students to be conscious, and innovative in order to become critical thinkers that would add value to humanity on the heels of Baze University’s zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline, examination malpractices, drug abuse, physical and verbal fights.

He also warned that anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to the disciplinary laws of the university.

Meanwhile, he counselled the new students to be conversant with the regulations contained in the student handbook and strictly abide by them to avoid disciplinary actions.

“it is our expectation that in a few years’ time, it will be to proudly witness and usher you through your graduation and convocation ceremony”, he added.

Also in a remark, the Pro-Chancellor of Baze University, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, challenged the students to focus on their academic journey and be credible ambassadors of their homes and the University.

“As you begin this new phase of your life, I urge you to be focused, disciplined, and diligent in your studies.

“Remember, success does not come on a platter of gold; it requires hard work, determination, and perseverance.

“I encourage you to take advantage of all the resources available to you and make the most of your time here”, Ahmed said.

After the ceremony, the Registrar, Baze University, Dr Mani Ibrahim, facilitated the oath session.

Meanwhile, one of the newly inducted students, Stephanie Asema, expressed joy be matriculated in Baze, and said she was impressed by the multi-cultural background of the various students and the conducive environment on campus to learn.

Another student, Mark Tehila, commended the school for the numerous social activities it offers, saying: “It is fun to be here.”