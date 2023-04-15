APGA not involved in vote-buying — Anambra govt

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Anambra state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ifeanyi Okoma, has said that neither the state government under the leadership of Gov. Charles Soludo, nor the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA is involved in vote buying exercise being perpetrated by other political parties in the state during elections.

Okoma who stated this at Amazu Ward 5, Amazu polling Unit 009, during the House of Representatives supplementary election in Ogbaru Local Government Area Anambra, while reacting to allegations of vote buying being levied against each other by various political parties, maintained that APGA has been winning elections in the state without vote-buying.

According to him, “This election process is a bit peaceful and the turnout is low. It seems like a lot of parties are buying votes but APGA sees it as a crime to indulge in vote buying”.

“There is vote buying going on among other political parties, which is not the best. We are not interested in vote buying because we wanted people to vote according to their conscience”.

“I am urging the federal government and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to take a critical look at vote buying in our electoral process”, he said.

While asked about the particular party that is involved in vote buying, the Commissioner responded that almost all the other political parties are involved in the act, except APGA.