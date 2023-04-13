APC suspends serving Koko/Besse Reps member in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State All Progressives Congress, APC, under the leadership of Abubakar Muhammad Kana has suspended the serving federal lawmaker representing Koko/Besse, Maiyama federal constituency, Alhaji Shehu Muhammed Koko.

The Chairman House Committee on Airforce was suspended by his party over alleged anti-party activities and untoward behavior like thuggery which the party said brings shame, disrepute and division into the party which is capable of affecting the success of APC in the state.

While citing some relevant section of the amended 2022 APC constitution ” that Shehu Muhammed Koko, Wamban Koko should henceforth hands off all activities of the party and he should also stop parading himself as the member of the party pending the conclusion of investigations.”

The letter of suspension was signed by the state Chairman and further confirmed by the state spokesperson of the party Alhaji Isah Asalafy.

As of the time of filling this report, the lawmaker could not be reached for his reaction.