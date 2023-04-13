Amotekun arrests 40-year old man for robbery, attempted murder in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 40-year old, Sodade Sesan, for attempted murder of Mohammed Bashiru and snatching of his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, valued at N450,000, at Ode-Remo in Remo North local government area of the State.

A statement by Amotekun Corps Commander in the State, CP David A. Akinremi (rtd.), on Thursday, said, Sodade, who pretended as passenger used knife to slit Mohammed Bashiru on the right side of his neck before snatching the motorcycle.

The statement read, “on 4th April, 2023 at about 1000 hours at Anglican Church area, Ode-Remo in Remo North Local Government area of Ogun State, one Mohammed Bashiru ‘M’, a commercial motorcyclist while riding his Red Colour;

“…Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration number SGM 220 WA valued at four hundred and fifty thousand naira (N450,000.00K), in search of passengers, one Sodade Sesan ‘M’, aged 40 years pretended to be one, by flagging down the complainant”.

“As soon as he stopped to convey him at Anglican Church area Ode-Remo, an agreement fare of N800 was reached to and from Iperu”.

“On arrival at Iperu, the suspect discovered the location was not suitable for him to carry out his evil intention, he asked the complainant to proceed to Abuja Bar area at Ilisan Remo”.

“At this location, the suspect saw that the area was lonely and suddenly brought out a sharp knife from his pocket while on motion, he slit the right side of his victim’s neck, pushed him off and snatched the motorcycle to unknown destination”.

“The victim as a result of the injury, was rushed to Ogere Medical Centre, where he was treated and discharged”.

“The suspect then removed the number plate of the motorcycle and dumped same in a latrine in his residence and took the motorcycle to a burial ground at Kehinde Avenue, Isara-Remo”.

Akinremi said, the “painstaking intelligence by our operatives led to the arrest of Sodade and recovery of the stolen motorcycle, while he was looking for would be buyers”.

He added that the suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime on interrogation.

He noted that the suspect has been transferred to the State CID for prosecution.