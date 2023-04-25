ALDIN hails Ugwuanyi for signing Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Bill into law

You’ve engraved your name in the memories of Enugu State citizens, it tells gov

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –ASSOCIATION of Lawyers with Disability in Nigeria, ALDIN, has commended the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for assenting to the Enugu State Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Bill of 2022.

The organisation, in a statement, signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Justice Christopher, quoted its National President, Barr. Ikem Uchegbulam, as applauding the governor for signing the bill into law.

“The ALDIN president said the governor has engraved his name in the memories of Enugu state citizens as a promoter of the welfare of all persons irrespective of status or disabilities,” the statement said.

The statement read further:”The association equally appreciated the Speaker and members of the Enugu State House Assembly for their efforts in ensuring the passage of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities Law in Enugu State.

“The ALDIN described the passage and assent of the bill into law, as a landmark event, as it would go a long way in providing the requisite legal framework for the protection of the rights and dignity of Persons with Disabilities, thereby ensuring that government programmes and activities do not exclude any citizen of the state by reason of disability.

“This good news from Enugu State signals that the reign of human rights abuses, exclusion, stigma, and isolation of people with disabilities by the state and none State actors have come to an end.

“It is pertinent to recall how ALDIN (supported by the Disability Rights Fund) had committed so much to get this Bill passed by the Enugu State House of Assembly and the culminated assent by the governor.

“To wit, inter alia, conducted a series of activities including symposiums, legal empowerment training, sensitization of stakeholders in regards to Disability law, advocacy campaigns to stakeholders in the legislative, judiciary and executive arms, press conferences to demand domestication of Disability law in Enugu State, and recently attended the public hearing of the disability bill including making far-reaching input into the bill as well as following up on the bill at every stage.

“ALDIN therefore finds it gratifying that its efforts in this regard along with those of others have yielded positive results. The Association further urged the Governor to as a matter of expediency, set up the necessary mechanisms and funding for the full implementation of the Law.

“The ALDIN congratulated the Enugu state disability community for achieving the feat. It however, states that there are more work to be done to secure the implementation of the law and ensure equal treatment and participation of people with disabilities across the state. ALDIN hereby pledged its unalloyed support and commitment in the aforementioned regard.”