Air Peace explains flights cancellations, rescheduling

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s largest airline company, Air Peace, has given reasons for the constant flights cancellations and rescheduling across the country, assuring that normalcy will be restored today.

This came as the airline opened a refund channel for its customers nationwide.

Vanguard gathered that there have been persistent flights cancellations and rescheduling across the airline network, forcing customers to berate the airline services and calling on the Consumer Protection Council, CPC, to intervene.

They also accused the airline of being unorganised and not capable of managing their daily operations.

But in a circular made available to Vanguard, the airline management said: “We apologise to our esteemed customers, who have experienced delays in their well-planned flights these past couple of days.

“The disruption of these flights was as a result of unscheduled aircraft maintenance and largely by delays in renewing work permit/visas for many of our expatriate pilots, which have led to a chain of delays and cancellations across our local flight operations.

“We thank the Nigerian Immigration Service for their swift intervention and cooperation, as the visas has now been granted.

The pilots have started returning from their countries from today (yesterday).

“Normalcy is assured within the next 72 hours. While we regret the inconveniences caused, be assured that we are doing everything possible to minimise the effect of these disruptions.

“Air Peace is strongly committed to safety and will never compromise established standards.

“Kindly send a mail to us detailing your request and booking reference. Once again we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”