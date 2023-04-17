Adamawa REC practicing what he learnt from Prof Mahmood – Atiku’s aide

Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that the electoral misconduct perpetrated by the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commission, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, is nothing different from what the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, did during the Presidential polls.

Yunusa-Ari had on Sunday announced Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani, the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa, as the winner of the election even while the results were still being collated.

The National Headquarters of INEC has since announced his suspension while postponing the announcement of the result of the poll indefinitely.

Shaibu while responding to the scenario in a statement in Abuja, on Monday, explained that the national leadership of INEC could not pretend to be unaware of the many allegations hanging on the neck of the Adamawa REC.

Noting that the suspension of the Adamawa REC without his arrest and prosecution was merely a slap on the wrist.

He said, “It is crystal clear even to the blind that the Adamawa REC learnt well from the INEC Chairman. INEC as an organization, from the top to the bottom is akin to Ali Baba and the 40 thieves. As a matter of fact, the baby goat learns to eat grass by diligently watching the mama devour the lush grass around them.

“Despite having over one month to prepare for this supplementary poll, INEC retained this compromised REC who went ahead to undermine the election once more. From all that has happened, it is obvious that Yunusa-Ari was acting on orders from above and that is why Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s warnings were ignored.

“This carefully orchestrated action is a reflection of the electoral heist of February 25, 2023 when the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, decided to announce Bola Tinubu of the APC as winner despite the many irregularities and complaints from several opposition parties. Indeed, Yunusa-Ari acted like his father and boss, Mahmood Yakubu.”

The Atiku aide further said the Adamawa fiasco didn’t come as a surprise since INEC had always been in bed with Binani and had even admitted in a statement that it awarded a contract to one of her companies.

He added, “INEC had in a statement by National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, admitted to awarding a sensitive contract to the Binani Printing Press Limited, a firm owned by the APC governorship candidate.

“In the statement, Okoye had claimed that the company was awarded the contract as a way of stimulating the economy and encouraging Nigerian enterprise. It is obvious that Binani and INEC are in bed together.”

Shaibu said Yakubu’s name had become a by-word for scorn after conducting the most flawed election in the history of Nigeria.

The Atiku aide wondered why INEC under the leadership of Yakubu had failed to deliver a credible poll despite receiving the largest budget ever.

He equally said, “How will Mahmood Yakubu be remembered? Well, Nigerian singers like Falz and Vector have already composed a song titled Yakubu so that generations unborn will remember the sort of character he is. The video alone has garnered over one million views on Youtube and has become a social media sensation.

“This is a man who promised over and over again to upload the results of elections in real-time to the INEC’s portal and failed to do so yet he lacks the decency to apologise to over 200 million people. “Nearly two months after that shambolic election, all the results are yet to be uploaded.

“Results from Rivers State even show that Tinubu did not even win in that state. Rather than suspend the announcement of results, Mr Yakubu decided to announce Tinubu as the winner. One wonders how such a man sleeps at night.”