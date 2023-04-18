Adamawa: Fintiri leading Binani, as INEC resumes collation of results

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still leading his rival from the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reconvened and resumed collation of results for Saturday’s supplementary governorship election.

Recall INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NUMAN LGA

APC 621

PDP 1,403

MAYO BELWA LGA

APC. 478

PDP. 672

AV. 2,426

ACV. 1,181

TOUNGO

LGA

RV: 1684

AV: 825

APC: 427

PDP: 360

GUYUK LGA

APC. 228

PDP. 322

GOMBI

LGA APC. 12

PDP. 53

Background:

In the result declared on March 11, incumbent Governor Fintiri polled 421,524 votes, while his main rival, Binani scored 390,275.



Fintiri defeated Binani with a margin of over 30,000 votes. The governor also won the election in 13 of Adamawa’s 21 local government areas while Binani won in the remaining eight.

But the state’s Collation Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele announced the cancellation of elections in 69 polling units in Fufore LGA, which affected no fewer than 37,016 potential voters with PVCs in those units.

Though the final results showed that Fintiri scored the highest votes, INEC said the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between him and the runner-up, Binani.

It, therefore, declared the governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive.

The 37,016 potential voters in Fufore were expected to determine the fate of Fintiri and Binani on the Saturday poll.



In the supplementary polls held 15 April, the results collated by INEC from 11 LGAs showed that Fintiri got 5, 282 votes while Binani scored 3,692.