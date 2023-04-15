Live Updates: INEC conducts supplementary polls

Today, Saturday, April 15, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is conducting supplementary elections in 24 states of the federation.

Governorship

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are locked in a battle of survival in Adamawa and Kebbi states.

An interesting one is the Adamawa where PDP’s governorship standard bearer, Governor Umaru Fintiri os locking horns with Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru of APC.

State Houses of Assembly

For the states House of Assembly positions, elections will be held for 57 constituencies in 17 states. They are: Akwa Ibom (1), Bayelsa (1), Ebonyi (5), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Imo (1), Kaduna (5), Kano (14), Kebbi (8), Niger (4), Ogun (1), Taraba (1), Yobe (1), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Enugu (1), Adamawa (4).

Senatorial

The Senatorial elections will be held in the North-western states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

House of Representatives

Meanwhile, supplementary elections for the House of Representatives will be held for 31 constituencies in 15 states. They are; Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1), Imo (1), Kano (2), Kebbi (2), Kogi (1), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Sokoto (11), Taraba (1) , Zamfara (2), Jigawa (1) and Ebonyi state (1).

In Rivers…

Accreditation of at Ward 12 Unit 002 Port Harcourt Local Government, Rivers State, for the House of Representatives Phalga II by-lection.

An electorate casting her vote at Ward 12 Unit 002 Port Harcourt Local Government for the House Representatives Phalga 2 by-lection in Rivers State

Large turnout in Adamawa

Large turnout of voters as the Adamawa governorship supplementary election gets underway amidst heavy tight security.

When Vanguard visited Makama A polling station in Yola South Local Government, Ajiya ward 6 in Yola North voting was ongoing without hitch.

However, there’s heavy military presence at every black spot in the state capital.

Hoodlums disperse voters in Kano

Voting has commenced at a polling unit in Alasawa Kwaciri ward 030, Kurna Gabas of Fagge LGA but thugs wielding dangerous weapons in their hundreds have dispersed voters.

Men and women were seen running for their lives to escape danger as thugs threw stones at them.However, armed policemen intervened and stopped the violence and also chased the thugs away, thereby providing protection for the activity to continue.

Thugs snatch ballot box in Imo

Hoodlums guided by suspected armed security men on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state.

A voter, who introduced himself as Chibuike, said: “We are afraid.

“You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people around and you will know it was planned.

“We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.”