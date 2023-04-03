3rd Mainland Bridge: Traffic diverted as repairs work on going

Gridlock on the 3rd Mainland Bridge yesterday.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has commenced the rehabilitation/repair work on identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections of the Third Mainland Bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

As a result traffic has been diverted along the affected parts of the bridge.The repair work commenced on Sunday morning, at 9 am prompt and expected to end by 4 pm as earlier announced by the state government.