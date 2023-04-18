18-yr-old Italian-Nigerian volleyball star, Julia Ituma dies in Turkish hotel 

An 18-yr-old Italian-Nigerian volleyball star, Julia Ituma, has died after falling from 6th floor of a Turkish hotel.

Ituma, according to report, died after allegedly falling from the 6th-floor window of her hotel room in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ituma passed away a few hours after Igor Gorgonzola Novara, her club, lost to Turkish side Eczacibasi Dynavit in a Champions League semi-final clash.

The Istanbul police, in a statement, said the volleyball star’s body was found on Thursday morning in front of the hotel.

In security footage shared from inside the hotel, Ituma was seen walking down the hallway and entering her hotel room “for the last time.”

Ituma also sat down by her hotel room door for “an hour in a pensive and thoughtful manner.”

She was said to be talking on the phone while she took the stroll.

The Italian Volleyball Federation, in a statement, described Ituma’s death as a “tragedy” that affects the “Italian sport and the volleyball world.”

The federation also announced that there would be a minute of silence in Ituma’s memory across all volleyball matches between Thursday and Sunday.

“We are all dismayed by this tragedy which affects not only the volleyball world but all of Italian sport,” the statement reads in part.

“My first thought goes to Julia’s family, to whom I send my deepest condolences and guarantee that the Italian Volleyball Federation will provide maximum support.”

In its reaction, Igor Gorgonzola Novara said Ituma’s death was a “deep pain.”

“Igor Volley wishes to express their condolences and partaking in the pain of Julia’s family and loved ones. The club and all its members, heartbroken by the loss, will keep a respectful silence on the matter,” the club wrote.

On its part, Eczacıbaşı Dynavit extended its condolences to the family of Ituma, the Novara family, and the volleyball community.

“Our club and players are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Igor Gorgonzola player Julia Ituma’s sudden passing,” Eczacıbaşı Dynavit wrote on Twitter.

“We send our condolences to our beloved Julia’s family, Novara family, and the volleyball community. Rest in peace, Julia.”