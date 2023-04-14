Italian-Nigerian volleyball star dies after falling out of window

Volleyball player, Julia Ituma has been found dead at her hotel in Istanbul hours after her team were eliminated from the Women’s Champions League.

Ituma’s side, Igor Gorgonzola Novara for the Seria A1 league, were knocked out of the knockout stages after they lost to Eczacibasi 3-0 in the second leg.

In the match, the Italian volleyball player of Nigerian descent rewarded her side with two points but wasn’t enough to push them into the finals of the competitions

Ituma was reported to have fallen from the sixth floor of her hotel window in the very early hours of Thursday.

The 18-year-old was declared dead shortly after the paramedics attempted to rescue her from the dreaded scene.

The local police have begun investigations on the incident and her body has been sent to the forensic for autopsy.

She was said to be ‘the next big thing’ following her gold medal at the Under-19 Italian team at the European Championship and 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival.