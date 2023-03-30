Zebulon Homes bags global recognition

Real estate in Nigeria is a highly competitive industry, especially in high-demand areas. Choosing a trustworthy company is important to clients, but it can be challenging to find one with a track record of transparency and honesty. Zebulon Homes and Properties Limited, a real estate development company based in Lagos, Nigeria, has made headlines yet again. Its CEO, Ambassador Dr. Ekene Matthew Ndubude, was recently awarded a doctorate degree and an award for excellence and integrity by The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics in Ghana, due to his incorruptible track record of excellent integrity, outstanding resourcefulness, exemplary service delivery, and leadership dexterity in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

In addition, on March 28th, 2023, the largest youth network in West Africa, ECOWAS Youth Council Carpe Verde, inducted him as an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and awarded him the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity. Ndubude has been recognized as an exceptional entrepreneur with a difference, a realtor of note, a mentor to young people, a miracle to humanity, and a developer who offers real estate consultancy services through his company, which is one of the fastest-growing real estate firms in the region.

Ndubude’s company, Zebulon Homes and Properties Limited, recently launched a new estate, Zebulon Royal Gardens, in Eko Akate Abijo, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State. The estate is designed to be an aspirational residential development for upwardly mobile young people, Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and Boomers II. It is a buy-and-build project that offers automatic allocation upon completion of payment.

The estate is eco-friendly, designed to maintain ecological balance and habitat, with gardens planted across the estate, over 5,000 trees of more than 25 different species, and water fountains. It is strategically located around the beach and within 1,000 meters of the Lekki-EPE Expressway. It will consist of several private developments, including The Renaissance, which consists of 3-bedroom Terrace + BQ, 4-Bedroom Terrace + BQ, 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplexes, and 5-Bedroom Fully Detached homes.

Zebulon Heights is a high-rise building that caters to the needs of Gen Z, young professionals, millennials, and Gen X, with world-class facilities such as elevators, rooftop swimming pools, gyms, sport facilities, and a helipad. It consists of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom and four-bedroom mansionettes, and penthouses.

The estate features a beachfront experience, a lake view, drainage, street lights, paved road network, green life, central sewage system, perimeter fence, solar-powered housing project, gatehouse and security, tech hub, fiber optics, and a leisure city that makes it easy to enjoy a phenomenal work-life balance.

Zebulon Homes and Properties Limited is not only offering affordable housing units to the public, but also generating employment opportunities for young individuals. It’s worth mentioning that the company has garnered recognition from prominent figures in the real estate industry.

Ndubude is an astute and serial entrepreneur with over ten years of entrepreneurial experience in different industries, including logistics and transportation, pharmaceuticals, and real estate. He is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, Rotary International, Billionaires Realtor’s Academy, Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK, Massachusetts Institute of Technology USA, Fate Foundation Business School Lagos, and LEAP Africa. He graduated from Enugu State University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Biochemistry.