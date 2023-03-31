What PDP would have done for us if Atiku had won – Fayose 

Ayodele Fayose

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the recent development and suspension of some prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He noted that the PDP National Working Committee should be in a very sober and reflective mood after losing a national election.

Fayose made this assertion via a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He stated, “Imagine what they would have done if Atiku had won! They would have been more than heinous politically. Should we thank God Atiku lost?

At least, as it is now, the party can now pick the pieces and face tomorrow as we bid Ayu farewell.

“Think of this…lmagine a PDP National Working Committee that should be in very sober and reflective mood after losing a national election, going after leaders perceived to be their enemies, including a sitting governor in the party and suspending them!” he added.

Recall that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu has been suspended by the party.

The suspension of Ayu was effected by the Ward Executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

But, the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday reviewed and reversed the suspensions of some of its chieftains.

The members whose suspension was lifted include former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, Dr. Aslam Aliyu, and H.E Ibrahim Shema.