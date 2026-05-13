PDP votes ‘ll secure victory for Tinubu, Oyebanji, says Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has again declared support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s re-election in the June 20, 2026 governorship race.

Fayose said members of the Peoples Democratic Party who helped secure victories for President Bola Tinubu and Oyebanji in previous elections would do the same in the next governorship poll and the 2027 general elections.

The PDP chieftain made the declaration in Ado-Ekiti during the grand finale of the campaign tour of Oyebanji ahead of the June 20 gubernatorial election.

The former Governor said the people identified as “Iruwa Ogiri wa” remained solidly behind Oyebanji and were committed to ensuring the continuity of his administration beyond 2026.

According to the former governor, the current administration had sustained a level of governance and political inclusiveness that deserved another term in office.

Fayose stressed that despite remaining a member of the PDP, he had chosen to openly support Oyebanji because of the governor’s impressive performance and leadership style.

His words, “It’s the votes of the strangers (PDP) that brought Tinubu into power then. It’s our votes that brought the current governor in and will still bring him in again.

“We, the Iruwa Ogiriwa, are with you and we are going to stand by you. The fact remains that something has to be done. Show me your opposition either in town or elsewhere.

“I’m not a member of APC, I’m a member of PDP, but we want to assure you that this good work must continue.

“We therefore commend Governor Abayomi Oyebanji to remain in office till 2030. On behalf of all the former governors, we commend and identify with Governor BAO to remain in office till the year 2030″.

Governor Oyebanji restated his promise to deliver more dividends of democracy after his reelection, saying there are a lot of infrastructural developments in stock yet to be executed by his administration.

He noted that the gubernatorial election is a testing ground for President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the 500,000 votes target is to assure the President that Ekiti is secured for his reelection bid in 2027.