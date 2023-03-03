We’re confident Obi won Akwa Ibom – LP, CSOs

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Labour Party, LP, Akwa Ibom State chapter and coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs have said they are confident that His Excellency, Peter Obi won the election held last Saturday February 25, in the state.

They spoke during a joint press conference on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.

Speaking, the Director-General of Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Capt. Augustine Okon disclosed that the Council has already collated enough evidence to prove that his party presidential candidate won the state.

His words: “The PCC Akwa Ibom State has collated enough evidencea to prove that, His Excellency, Peter Obi won the election in the State and will liase with the legal team to ensure that the stolen mandate is recovered.

” You are aware that prior to the election, the INEC chairman, Prof, Mahmood Yakubu, had promised Nigerians that all Units results will be uploaded to the IReV portal from such units through BVAS. But without any notification or explanation, INEC proceeded to manually collate and announce the so- called election results.

“This does not only give room for suspicion but eventually shows a grand gang up to supress the will of the people and impose an unpolular candidate on Nigerians through a flawed process”

Also Leaders of coalition of CSO’s Comrade Nathaniel Ifot, and Comrade Bernard Titus in their separate remarks condemned the electoral umpire for not living up to its promise of delivering a transparent, and credible elections.

Speaking, Nathaniel Ifot appealed to well meaning Nigerians to prevail on INEC to correct the anomalies by reorganising another presidential contest in a free, fair and transparent manner, in order to assuage the feelings of most Nigerians who, desirous of change, had trooped out to cast their votes in favour of Obi.

According to him, it was time for all systemic injustices and impunities to be addressed for the country to remain in peace, harmony for real development to thrive.

On his part, Comrade Titus lamented that votes collated at his unit in Ini Local Government Area were allegedly upturned against the Labour party.

He however urged the people to be resolute in voting for all the LP candidates in theMarch 11, governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Recall that the Peter Obi fondly called ‘PO’ by majority of his supporters and admirers in the state had polled a total of 132, 683 votes to come third while Atiku Abubakar of PDP was declared winner after polling a total of 214, 012 votes, while Asiwaju Tinubu of APC had scored a total of 160, 620 votes.

According to the presidential poll result which was declared by the State collation Officer, Prof Emmanuel Adigio, Vice Chancellor of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Obi won Uyo ( State capital) and Ibiono Ibom local government areas.