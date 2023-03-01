We use biscuits, magical rings to kidnap children —16-year-old suspect confesses

.

— We’ve kidnapped 9 so far, and we hand them over to an Islamic cleric in Lagos

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 16-year-old teenager, Lekan Mustapha, has told an Akure Chief Magistrate Court, how he and his guardian used biscuits and magical rings to abduct nine innocent children for an Islamic clergy in Lagos state.

Lekan, who was arraigned at the Magistrate Court, said that his guardian has been using him for the kidnap business for Alfa who is based in lkorodu, Lagos state

He confessed that they’ve kidnapped nine children with a magical ring, which he usually used to beat his victims which made them unconscious.

They were arrested last month by men of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun at the Oka-Akoko area of the State.

The duo with no specific residence were brought to court on one count of kidnapping.

The state counsel. O.F Akeredolu, informed the court that the defendants were involved in child kidnappings in the area. He said they confessed to having kidnapped up to nine children.

Akeredolu said the offence committed contravened sections 3(ii)b and 6 of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010.

While Yisa denied the allegation, Lekan, confessed that Yisa has been using him to kidnap their victims.

Responding to questions from the trial Magistrate, Lekan, said that he worked for Yisa, who is the link between a syndicate working for an Islamic cleric who resides in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

According to him, the magical ring, used for the operation, was given to Yisa by the Islamic cleric

“l started living with Yisa after the death of my parents some years ago for survival, and we both trekked from Ilorin down to this place.

“Whenever we wanted to kidnap our victim, Yisa will give me biscuits to entice the children and lure them to him, immediately, he would use his charm ring to beat them and they would become unconscious.

“We normally hand them over to Islamic clerics. We have kidnapped up to nine children.

Meanwhile, the state counsel, Akeredolu asked the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Centre till the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

The trial chief magistrate, Damilola Sekoni, thereafter, ordered the remand of the man at the Correctional Centre.

Sekoni said that the teenager should be taken to a Juvenile remand home till the outcome of DPP’s advice.

He then adjourned the case till March 28, for mention.