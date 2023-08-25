Ondo court remands 16-yr-old robbery suspects nicknamed ‘Oyenusi’

—- l’ve been involved in over 40 operations- Suspect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure Magistrate Court, in Ondo state, has ordered the remand of a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect, Sunday Ojo, nicknamed after Nigeria’s notorious armed robber, Oyenusi.

Ojo confessed that he has been involved in no fewer than 40 operations.

He was brought to court by men of the Ondo State Security Outfit, codenamed ‘Amotekun, over alleged housebreaking, stealing and illegal possession of a firearm

The defendant is facing a seven-count bordering on conspiracy, housebreaking, stealing and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the State Counsel, O.F Akeredolu, the defendant and others at large committed the offences between April 2022 and August 2023 at different places in Ilara-Mokin and Ijare, Ondo State.

Akeredolu alleged that the defendant with his armed gang had been involved in various house breaking and theft in the two communities.

He said that “On August 17, 2023, Sunday at about 3pm, broke into and looted a shop at Ilara, belonging to one Esther Olaseni and stole one 3kg gas cooker, 11 spaghetti, a pack of magic detergent, packs of big toothpaste, 15 rubbers of rice, nine pieces of golden terra, two bottles of air cream and 145 cubes of chocolate.

“Also on April 9, 2022, Sunday and others at large broke and entered into a shop belonging to one Mrs Esho Olanireti, at Hospital junction in Ilara-Mokin and looted all the goods there.

“On April 10, 2022, the defendant and his group at about 9am broke into a house and stole an itel phone valued at N9,500, belonging to one Mrs Grace Falaye, among others ,” Akeredolu alleged.

The defendant was also said to have firearms in his possession when apprehended

According to the Prosecution, the offences contravened Sections 413, 383, 516 and 414 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo State, 2006 and Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Though the charges were read to him in Yoruba language, his plea was not taken.

Akeredolu prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The trial Magistrate Damilola Sekoni therefore adjourned the case till September 15, for ruling on the remand application.

Recall that Ojo was arrested by the Ondo state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, alongside two others nicknamed after notorious armed robbers three years ago.

They include Timileyin Femi, aka Anini, 13 years and Matti Lowe, aka Osunbo,16 years.

Sunday who was sent to juvenile home, when arrested last year by the state Amotekun, said that he has been involved in over 40 operations.

In an interview after he was re- arrested by the Amotekun corps, and paraded in Akure, the state capital, Sunday said that” l have lost count of the robbery operations I have been involved in. But they can’t be fewer than 40.

He claimed to be overwhelmed by evil spirit that motivates him to steal.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that Sunday was a second-time armed robbery suspect.

Adeleye added that the suspect who was arrested for illegal possession of firearms when he was 13 years old and was sent to juvenile home, was again arrested for burglary and stealing.

” We’ve arrested a juvenile robber, who adopted the name of notorious Nigerian armed robber, “Oyenusi” for stealing in the state.

“We rearrested a young boy we arrested three years ago and took to juvenile for illegal possession of firearms and robbery.

“At that time, he was 13 years. The best we could do was to hand him over to juvenile and see if he could be rehabilitated.

Adeleye said that ” right now, he’s 16, this time around, he broke into a number of shops and removed items. Between then and now, he confessed that he had engaged in over 40 housebreaking activities”