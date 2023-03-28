We, players, stand behind Conte’s sacking – Kulusevski

Tottenham forward, Dejan Kulusevski says he and his teammates stand behind the board’s decision to part ways with Italian manager Antonio Conte.

The sack of the Conte was issued on Sunday after he made scourge comments after their 3-3 draw against Southampton, saying that they played ‘selfish’ and lacked ‘spirit’ and ‘heart’.

Conte was in charge of Spurs for 509 days, winning 41 matches out of 76, conceding 23 losses and 12 draws.

Although Kulusevski confessed he will miss the former Inter boss because he brought him to experience the English Premier League but also didn’t hide his opinion on why it was a good decision to let Conte go.

The 22-year-old told Swedish disclosed to outlet Fotbollskanalen when he was asked about his ex-boss departure: “It’s not me who decides.

“Whoever is the coach, we players will always accept and play for him and for everyone else.

“Now the club made this decision because they think it is the best and we players stand behind that.

“[It’s] always sad when a person you work with and have grown close to has to leave.

“But life goes on and you just have to move on.

“He has been very important.

“I have learned a lot from him and I will always remember him, but right now we have his assistant who I know very well.

“Then we’ll see who comes in next season, but I enjoy the city and the club very much.”

Tottenham will be under the command of Conte’s deputy Cristian Stellini, who was in charge while Conte was out for surgery back in February