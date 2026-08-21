Spurs agree deal to sign Man City’s Savinho

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City winger Savinho for an initial fee of around £75 million ($102 million), according to reports on Friday.

Savinho has been a long-term target for Tottenham, who failed in their attempt to sign the Brazil international during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 22-year-old Brazilian appears set to finally move to the north London club, who will pay an extra £10 million in potential add-ons.

Tottenham are also interested in signing Savinho’s City team-mate Omar Marmoush after the Egypt forward’s underwhelming spell in Manchester.

Savinho’s arrival will take Tottenham’s close-season spending beyond £300 million as boss Roberto De Zerbi rebuilds a squad that narrowly avoided relegation last season.

James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are all either working their way back to fitness after injuries or still sidelined.

Those fitness issues mean Savinho should go straight into the Tottenham starting line-up if the deal is concluded in time for Saturday’s trip to Brentford in their first game of the Premier League season.

Savinho struggled to secure a regular starting berth at City, scoring seven goals, along with 16 assists, in 84 appearances.

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