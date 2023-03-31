Unknown gunmen abduct travellers in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Unknown gunmen on Friday abducted travellers along Osogbo-Ikirun road.

The gunmen, according to eye witnesses are herdsmen, armed with locally fabricated guns and cutlasses.

It was gathered that the kidnappers forcefully stopped the vehicle around Ayepe area and took the driver and four other victims into a bush path along Ikirun-Iragbiji-Obokun.

Residents of the community reported the incident to the police who quickly rushed to the area and trailer the kidnappers into the bush.

Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, saying the vehicle was abandoned at the scene which was towed to the police division in Ikirun.

She added the driver of the vehicle has escaped but could not ascertain how many people were abducted into the forest.

She added search and rescue has been launched into the forest around the communities.

“We don’t know the numbers of people that were kidnapped but the vehicle of the victims that was abandoned have been towed to our station in Ikirun. The driver of the car has been found.

“Search and rescue mission is ongoing. We are combing the forest to ensure that we arrested them”, she said.