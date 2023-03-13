UNICAL Don found dead in his apartment with multiple stabs

…we have a suspect in custody – PPRO

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

A professor of Political Science in the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Prof. Felix Akpan has been found dead with multiple stabs at his 181 Duke Town close residence, behind Mega Hilton Hotel, Calabar the Cross River state capital.

Sources who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that Prof. Akpan a former dean of Students affairs in UNICAL, allegedly had a guest who came to his place on Saturday but left very early on Sunday at about 5:00 am to Akampka before his remains was found.

One of the sources said :” He had a male guest who came visiting at the weekend, but the person left very early on Sunday at about 5:00 am.

“A lady who stays in the compound said that she heard a loud scream same day the visitor who has now been confirmed to be a friend left his apartment and alerted people in the neighborhood about the noise.

“Perhaps, he forgot something that made him come back to the victims house , when he was apprehended and taken to Prof’s apartment where we saw the lifeless body of Prof. Akpan in his pool of blood with multiple stabs,” the source said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident stressing that arrest have been made and further investigation into the matter was ongoing.

“We have a suspect in custody , who claims to be a friend to the Victim (professor Akpan), he said he doesn’t know what happened to him or who stabbed him to death.

“Our crack team of detectives have already swung into action , we will soon get to the root of the matter by unraveling who the killer is ” she assured.

Vanguard recalls that in December 2012 , Professor Akpan then an associate Professor was also attacked at a relaxation spot around Marian by gunmen where a security man was shot dead during the tragic incident as he escaped death by the whiskers.