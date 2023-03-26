Taraba Elders Forum faults appointment of monarch

Darius-Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

Elders forum of Gassol 1 State Constituency, has faulted the appointment of a 3rd Class Chief for Kwararafa Chiefdom, in Gassol local government area of Taraba state by Governor Darius Ishaku.

The group at a briefing weekend in Jalingo, noted that the state government’s action was tantamount to contempt of court following a Court order which they said restrains the state government from appointing a Chief for the newly created Chiefdom.

Spokesman of the group, Hamman Tukur Kawu, who spoke said “on 10th March 2023, Justice D.N. Buba of the State High court Jalingo, through a motion Ex- pate filed by their counsel granted an of interim injunction restraining the Defendant/Respondent, who are the Executive Governor of Taraba State, the Attorney General of Taraba State and the Kwararafa Chiefdom traditional Council to either by themselves, privies, Agents, Representatives directly or indirectly from appointing, installing, recognizing, coronating any person, temporary or permanently and or otherwise as the substantive 3rd Class Chief of Kwararafa Chiefdom of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State pending the determination of the motion on notice in suit No.TRSJ/85/2018.”

He said “despite the Court order which we believed was served on the State government and the other defendants, we are shocked to hear that the State government flagrantly disobeyed the court order and went ahead to appoint one Melthusela E. Adamu as the 3rd class Chief of Kwararafa on March 23, 2023.

“We do not only view this appointment as a gross contempt of court, but an abuse of the rule of law and a mockery of judicial process.

“We therefore use this opportunity to call on the State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku to respect the order of the Court and suspend all actions on the creation of Kwararafa Chiefdom and appointment of a new Chief of Kwararafa.”