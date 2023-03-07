Stamford Bridge could be underwater by 2050, scientists warn Chelsea 

By Biodun Busari

English Premier League giants Chelsea’s stadium, Stamford Bridge may be submerged by 2050 over persistent climate change threats in London, scientists have warned.

Climate change experts said Chelsea, and their London rivals have been warned that the increased rainfall over the following ten years will be too much for their stadiums to handle.

According to reports, by 2050, over one-quarter of the stadiums in England and Wales may be completely flooded.

The reports further said that asides from Chelsea, West Ham’s London Stadium, Fulham’s Craven Cottage, and Norwich’s Carrow Road all stand the risk of being underwater in 30 years from now.

According to All Soccer on Monday, the information was passed in October 2022 in climate change broadcast on Sky Sports, stating the dangers that the climate change poses to the world’s most beautiful game, football.

David Goldblatt, a climate change expert, has indicated that football may soon face even more severe repercussions as he said excessive floods may have adverse effects.

Reacting, the FA admitted, “The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. At its current rate, climate change will have a wide-reaching impact on all of us.

“In football, we’re already seeing matches affected due to extreme weather — particularly in our grassroots communities.”

“This is the climate crisis. We’re not talking about a few puddles on the pitch, we’re talking about 1.5 metres of water – which means no football.”