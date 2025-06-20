Nigeria may face serious urban crisis in 25 years — FG warns

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has raised concerns that Nigeria could face a major urban crisis within the next 25 years if urgent steps are not taken to integrate green infrastructure into national development policies.

According to projections, the country’s urban population may reach 265 million by 2050, a development that could worsen environmental degradation, public health risks, desertification, and flooding if not properly managed.

This warning was issued by the Director General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Mr. Saleh Abubakar, during the 2025 Future Conference held Thursday in Abuja. Themed “Sustainable Cities — The Future of Housing”, the event was organised by Coresphere Nigeria Limited, a sustainability-focused organisation.

Represented by Dr. Alenye Innocent, Director of Planning, Policy and Coordination at NAGGW, Abubakar stressed that cities without green spaces are dangerously exposed to climate shocks and social challenges.

“Without trees, we are exposing ourselves to heatwaves, roof-blowing windstorms, and increased erosion,” he said. “Urban forests are not just about beautification — they are essential buffers against environmental disasters.”

He emphasized that most Nigerian cities are poorly equipped to handle future climate pressures due to inadequate integration of forest ecosystems and green corridors into urban planning.

“Planning a city without an urban forest invites serious public health and environmental issues. Sustainable cities must include parks, gardens, and green corridors where people can recreate, socialize, and breathe clean air,” he added.

To tackle this, Abubakar called for legal frameworks that mandate tree planting as part of building approvals. He suggested that every new house should have at least four trees — one at each corner — to reduce erosion, improve groundwater recharge, and mitigate surface runoff.

He also praised states like Gombe and Borno for taking bold steps toward afforestation, even in the face of economic and security challenges.

In a related address, Mr. Jonah Barde, Head of the Vulnerability and Adaptation Division at the Federal Ministry of Environment, warned that climate change is no longer a future problem, but a current emergency. Representing the Director of the Department of Climate Change, Mr. Terseer Ugbo, Barde cited flooding in Lagos and desertification in northern Nigeria as urgent signs of the crisis.

He urged the adoption of climate-resilient building designs, elevated structures, eco-friendly drainage systems, and durable roofing materials.

“All housing projects must undergo environmental impact assessments and comply with green building codes,” he said. “By 2050, 70% of the global population will live in urban areas. If we continue with unregulated urban expansion, we risk deepening environmental degradation and worsening inequality.”

Barde also advocated for investment in property technology (proptech) solutions that streamline land title registrations, automate rent-to-own systems, and improve transparency in construction cost tracking.

In her opening remarks, Sonia Somuvie, Managing Director of Coresphere Nigeria and convener of the Future Conference, highlighted the alarming trends of skyrocketing rent, poor housing quality, and the loss of green spaces in Nigeria’s cities.

She noted that rising urbanisation was eroding not only environmental quality but also cultural identity.

“With rapid development, we are losing indigenous spaces to unchecked construction,” she said. “There is an urgent need to revisit our urban planning laws and housing policies. The private sector must also adopt global best practices and commit to sustainable, legacy-focused investments.”

Somuvie announced Coresphere’s plan to plant 10,000 trees nationwide as part of a public awareness campaign and climate action initiative.

“We’re experiencing excessive flooding because of poor development planning,” she said. “We need enforceable policies that ensure developers build environmentally responsible homes. Our future depends on it.”

The conference brought together policymakers, environmental experts, investors, and industry leaders to develop collaborative solutions for sustainable urban growth and climate-resilient housing in Nigeria.