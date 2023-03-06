Serena Williams’ dad seeks forgiveness for Will Smith over ‘Oscars slap’

Serena Williams’ dad, Richard, has pleaded for forgiveness for Will Smith over the famous ‘Oscars Slap’ at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

It was a grim sight to behold when Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a jocular remark about his wife’s closely cropped head.

Richard, speaking on a UK TV show ‘Good Morning Britain,’ leaped in the defence of Smith, noting there was nothing wrong with what the actor did to Rock.

He said he does not feel sorry for the comedian, but asked the public to forgive Smith.

“I’ll always stand by him,” Richard said.

“I think he has done the best thing he needed to do, but I would never be disgusted with Mr. Smith. Matter of fact, I appreciate Mr. Smith.

“I’m 81 years old but when I was about 51 years or younger, I almost killed any damn one, so I think Mr. Smith done a great deal now.

“It’s time for everyone to forgive Will Smith.”

The retired tennis coach also urged the AMPAS to lift its 10-year ban on Smith.

“It should be just one day or no more than a week at the most,” he added.

Richard’s viewpoint comes at about the same time when Rock said the incident still hurts.

“They say, ‘words hurt’. Anybody that says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” the comedian said.

Smith had apologised for his action describing it as “unacceptable.”

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at that moment. I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself,” he said.