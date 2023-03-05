Ruthless Celtic thrash 10-man St Mirren

Celtic scored five times in 25 minutes as the Scottish Premiership leaders romped to a 5-1 victory against 10-man St Mirren on Sunday.

The Scottish champions fell behind to Mark O’Hara sixth-minute penalty at St Mirren Park.

But St Mirren’s hopes of repeating their September victory over Celtic were shattered by Charles Dunne’s 38th-minute red card for a professional foul.

Goals from Jota and Alistair Johnston turned the tide in the second half and Liel Abada, Matt O’Riley and Oh Hyeon-gyu also scored as Celtic restored their nine-point lead over second-placed Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou started with the same team that lined up for last Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final victory against Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Celtic were brought back down to earth following a delayed VAR review after Greg Taylor handled as Alex Greive tried to knock the ball past him.

O’Hara stroked the ball into the corner of the net just out of Joe Hart’s reach.

The turning point came when Dunne’s miscued back-pass sent Kyogo Furuhashi clear and the defender reacted to pull the striker down, earning a red card in the process.

Israel winger Abada was involved in Celtic’s 56th-minute equaliser, releasing Aaron Mooy to deliver a low cross which was ultimately scrambled over the line by Jota.

Mooy also set up Celtic’s second goal five minutes later when Johnston got headed home from the Australian’s free-kick.

In the 70th minute, Abada raced into the penalty area and drilled into the far corner for Celtic’s third goal.

Abada was again involved as Celtic moved further ahead two minutes later, setting up O’Riley to sweep home first time.

Oh netted with an 81st-minute penalty after Alex Gogic’s foul on the South Korean striker.