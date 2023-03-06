Ranking lawmakers, APC NWC, Tinubu meet on Senate presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A meeting with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is being contemplated by some high profile members of the National Assembly made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives, Vanguard learned today.

The agenda of the meeting is the constitution of the leadership of the national parliament which principally falls on the presiding officers of both chambers.

Recall that Vanguard had, weekend, exclusively reported that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will before the end of the week or early next week officially release the power sharing formula among the six geopolitical zones of the country.

An impeccable National Assembly source told Vanguard that the impending meeting with Tinubu will be to take a firm stand on some concerns already raised by the lawmakers as to the factors to be considered before allocating the offices.

The source, which craved anonymity, said that the factors included balance of power and avoidance of a Muslim-Muslim National Assembly leadership.

Others included the “most marginalised zones” and the zones where Tinubu got huge votes in the last presidential election.

It will be also be recalled that the President-elect, Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, are both Muslims from South-West and North-East regions, respectively, which may not be expressly endorsed for any other juicy office in the National Assembly.

Though no time was given with regards to when the meeting was scheduled, the source said it would hold sooner after the members-elect converge on Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday to collect their certificate of return from the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The source added that majority of the party’s NWC members were working on reaching an agreement with other members of the party leadership to zone the Senate presidency to the South-East, as part of moves to pacify the people of the region.

The source also said that the North Central and the South-South have also been positioned to produce the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, respectively, while talks on the zoning of other principal offices in both the Red and Green chambers have reached advanced stages.

Vanguard was reliably informed that the NWC members were keen on dousing the religious and tribal tensions in the country, with its zoning formula.

“There is tension already and the party is determined to reduce it by doing its best to zone its offices beginning with the Senate Presidency to the Southeast.

“Arrangements have been concluded to meet with our President-elect Bola Tinubu on this matter.

“Since 2015, the distribution of leadership positions by the APC has not been balanced and we are committed to correcting it with the 10th Assembly.

“So far, we are in the majority with 57 senatorial seats.

“During our party primaries, the Southeast didn’t get the support of the party to produce the flag bearer.

“This didn’t go down well with them. Now, this is another opportunity to prove to Nigerians that we are a party for all.

“Although the decision lies with the leadership of our party and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but the NWC are on the same page with regards to this matter and our President-elect is a listener who loves to carry every one along regardless of tribe or religion.

“He understands how marginalised the Southeast has been in the scheme of things. By the time we meet him, I’m sure he will see reasons to support our cause,” the source said.

Investigations also revealed that among those highly considered for the plum job by the party leadership was the incumbent Chief Whip of the Red Chamber, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, while Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, was being positioned for the Deputy Senate President.

The former governor of Abia State, who won the Abia North Senatorial District seat for a second term, is said to be the preferred choice for the position of President of the Senate even though the name of Senator Godswill Akpabio was also being mentioned in some quarters.

Battle for Reps’ speakership

The battle for the speakership of the House of Representatives will be a fierce one due to the number of lawmakers who are showing interest and the zoning formula.

While the office is yet to be zoned, Vanguard can authoritatively report that the lawmakers already showing interest have made up their mind to run whether favoured by the party’s zoning arrangements or not.

It was learnt that the North-West region is likely to be left with the choice of producing the Speaker and Aminu Jaji from Zamfara State who was the Chairman, House Committee on Intelligence and National Security in the 8th Assembly is being favoured.

Jaji, who was a governorship aspirant in 2019 in Zamfara was also the Director of Contact and Mobilisation for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council for the North West zone.

But his ambition may meet a stiff opposition in Aliyu Betara representing Biu Kwaya federal constituency of Borno State.

Betara, the current chairman, House Committee on Appropriations conceived his speakership ambition in 2019 when he was convinced by the powers-that-be to sacrifice such for Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The odd against the lawmaker who is returning to the House for the fifth time is that the vice president-elect, Shetima is from the same state of Borno as him and they are both Muslims.

But Vanguard gathered that Betara was determined, has the financial war chest and likely to leverage on the freshness and the large number of the new members-elect to realise his ambition even though the zoning formula failed him.

It was learnt that a good number of his colleagues, who have benefited directly from his benevolence, were ready to pay back by supporting his ambition.

Also in the race for deputy speaker’s position are Tunji-Ojo from Ondo State and Prince Olaide Akinremi popularly known as Jagaban representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

While the choice of Tunji-Ojo, the chairman, House committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was to form a bridge between the South-South which some quarters say didn’t perform so well in terms of giving votes to the APC in the last election, and the South-West, Akinremi was considered on the basis of his role and support he gave to the party and the Speaker Gbajabiamila during his campaign for speakership in 2019.

But sources told Vanguard that Akinremi was a loyal party man who will respect the party’s choice and serve under any capacity he might be appointed within the principal offices of the majority in the House.

It’s, however, left to be seen whether the party will zone the deputy speaker’s position to South-West,where the President-elect hailed from or the South-South eventually.