Randy father impregnates biological daughter in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 43 years old man, Abiodun Oladapo for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter(name withheld).

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by Oluwatoyin Idowu.

He said, Idowu, reported that her son, Michael Idowu was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim and that she had interrogated her son and discovered that the victim was not saying the truth.

Oyeyemi added that “upon the report, the victim who is five months pregnant was invited, and when she got to the station, she confided in the police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, her father, Abiodun Oladapo is responsible for her pregnancy.”

“She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022, with a threat to kill her if she informed anybody about it”.

“According to the victim, when it was discovered that she is pregnant, her father asked her to lie against Michael Idowu of being responsible for the pregnancy”.

“Upon her confession, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo detailed detectives to go after the randy father, and he were subsequently arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who had long separated from the victim’s mother took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.