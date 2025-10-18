Father impregnates 15-yr-old daughter in Ondo

Ondo map

•He started having sex with her since age 3 – Police

•Another suspect nabbed for defilement, drug-induced abortion of minor

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested a father, Oyewole Adamolekun for alleged incest and impregnating his 15 year old daughter in Ajue Area, Ondo state.

Adamolekun, a resident of Taye Village, Lafa 2, Ajue Area, was arrested for allegedly engaging in a prolonged incestuous sexual relationship with his biological daughter, aged 15, which has resulted in pregnancy. The suspect was alleged to have been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter since she was three years old.

Vanguard gathered that the matter was reported by a resident of the same area at the Enu-Owa Divisional Police Headquarters, Ondo. Acting swiftly on the report, officers of the Division arrested the suspect, while the victim was immediately taken to a medical facility where an ultrasound examination confirmed that she was over 19 weeks pregnant.

Police source said that during interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the incident adding that the suspect is currently in police custody, and that the case has been transferred to the Command’s Gender Desk for diligent investigation and expedited prosecution.

Ayanlade condemned the act, describing it as not only criminal but also morally reprehensible.

He reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of sexual abuse, particularly against minors, and assured that the Command will ensure that justice is served with utmost urgency, professionalism, and precision.

The police image maker warned that “the command will not relent in identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals involved in such heinous crimes”. Ayanlade urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any form of abuse or suspicious behavior to the nearest police station.

In another development, police detectives have also arrested one Azeez Lamidi, a 49-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl and inducing her abortion through the administration of drugs, in Ogbagi-Akoko, area of the state.

Police image maker, Ayanlade said that the incident was reported by one Salami at Ogbagi police station. According to him, “Salami said that his 14 year old daughter began bleeding profusely from her private part while attempting to defecate. She was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Ogbagi-Akoko, where medical personnel confirmed that she had recently undergone a drug-induced abortion”.

Ayanlade added that “ upon interrogation, the victim revealed that the suspect had been sexually abusing her repeatedly. When he discovered she was pregnant, he allegedly gave her drugs that led to the abortion. The victim has since been referred to the State Specialist Hospital, Igbatoro, for comprehensive medical care, while the suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation”.

He said that the state police commissioner Adebowale Lawal, has directed that the case be transferred to the Command’s Gender Unit for discreet and thorough investigation. “He condemned in strong terms the rising cases of child sexual abuse and reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice is served”, he said.

Ayanlade warned that ,”individuals who prey on minors or engage in any form of sexual exploitation, the Command will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law upon anyone found culpable.