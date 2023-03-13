Drivers protest in Port Harcourt over colleague’s killing by task force members

By Davies Iheamnachor

There was heavy protest in Port Harcourt today (Monday) by commercial drivers in Rivers State following the killing of their colleague by suspected members of Task Force on Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks.

The victim was attacked and beaten blue-black by suspected members of the state’s task force and was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

His friends and colleagues, in the early hours of Monday, took to the streets of Rumuokoro in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in protest, when the news filtered in that the victim had died at the hospital.

It was gathered that men of the task force team had beat up their victim, whose name could not be ascertained at press time, during an argument.

A source claimed that the victim had packed his bus by the roadside for his passengers, who had arrived their exit point, to alight when the task force men came.

It was gathered that argument had ensued between the driver and the task force officials and resulted into beating of the driver.

It was learned that the victim had died at the hospital where he was rushed after he had collapsed during that attack on him.

However, friends and drivers in the area took to the streets of Rumuokoro and Ikwerre road, stopping every form of vehicular movement in the area.

Meantime, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development.

Iringe-Koko said the suspect fingered in the killing has been arrested, adding that investigation into the incident has also commenced.