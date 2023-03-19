Polls: PDP calls for cancellation of results in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the PDP, Adebutu has rejected the overall results of the exercise and called for the cancellation of the results in Ogun state guber race.

Adebutu, who is Abiodun’s main challenger at the guber election said results in 54 Polling Units that spread across Remo North, Sagamu, Ifo, Local Governments Areas of the state were cancelled by INEC during the election, describing it as “disenfrachising of electorate” in his own strongholds.

The former federal lawmaker who spoke through the State Agent of the PDP in respect of the governorship poll, Mr Oyejide Sunkanmi, called on the Commission to investigate the cancellations and directs a rerun in the affected areas.

PDP Adebutu premised the call for a re-run on the ground that such is a legitimate demand, citing the electoral Act section 24 subsection 3 which provides that “a rerun should be ordered where violence hindered the electorate, electoral officials and materials from being freely deployed for the purpose of election”.

According to him, if the total number of cancelled votes is far higher than the margin of lead or winning between the winner and the first runner up, a rerun becomes advisable in the affected places.

He noted that reports gathered from the field revealed that INEC cancelled election results from polling units widely known to be his “Political strongholds” to technically chip away votes accruable to him from such units.

He accused the agents of the ruling APC of instigating the purported violence that preceded the said cancellations, ostensibly to whittle down the winning strength of the PDP in the affected units.

He also cited Remo North Local Government where votes were cancelled due to BVAS malfunction, asking why should the electorate be disenfranchised for no fault of theirs?