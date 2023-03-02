Plateau Varsity gets new VC

…out-gone VC lists achievements in five years

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos has a new Vice Chancellor, VC. He is Professor Bernard Matur.

The out-gone Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Yohanna Izam who handed over to him on Wednesday revealed the institution now has 16 fully accredited programmes and only one programme enjoying an interim status and the institution is repositioned to offer quality services to society.

Izam added the University’s manpower development strategy had yielded positive results as a good number of staff have completed their studies and returned and “a few that returned without certificates are being sanctioned by the University ‘s management.”

Professor Izam’s tenure elapsed on February 28, on the day he left office, he commissioned the institution’s Faculty of Law and pinpointed the achievements during his tenure, parts of which were “the completion of the final survey plan of the University, the University asset inventory, and valuation which shows the market value of over N19bn.”

He appreciated the members of the Senate, the support of the Registrar, and other management, staff, and students which made him record landmark achievements, and solicited more support from his successor, Professor Bernard Matur whom he handed over to on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

At the handing-over ceremony, held in Bokkos, Professor Izam gave detailed handover notes which he said would expose Professor Matur to all that has to do with the institution.

Speaking shortly after assuming office, Professor Matur commended the efforts of his predecessor, called for support and prayers, and asked that stakeholders be patient and work with him to move the institution forward.