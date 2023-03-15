Plateau: INEC inspects, deploys sensitive materials for Saturday’s election 

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Plateau State on Wednesday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials across the 17 local government areas of the State.

The State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr. Oliver Agundu who inspected the materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Jos also took delivery of the items as handed over to him by the leadership of the CBN in Jos led by Mrs. Esther Tinat.

Speaking, Dr. Agundu told the stakeholders who witnessed the exercise that they are inspecting ballot papers and result sheets for the Governorship election as well as ballot papers and result sheets for the 24 House of Assembly constituencies in the State as he said, “So we expect that all of them should be in the right quantity because we have not seen them like all of you here. This is going to be the first time we would have the opportunity to unbundle them and open to see exactly what it is.”

He sought the cooperation of the security agencies, Media, observers, party agents, and other stakeholders for a smooth exercise.

The sensitive materials for Saturday’s elections were inspected, confirmed, and deployed to the 17 local government areas of the state as Heads of security agencies, Political Parties’ representatives, Media, CSOs, and other stakeholders were present to witness the distribution of the materials.