Plateau concludes governorship results collation

…PDP wins 10 LGAs, APC 7

…Citizens await official announcement

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Results for the governorship election in Plateau State are being declared as the Collation Officers from the local government areas in the company of the Electoral Officers of the respective local government areas present the results.

So far, results from all the 17 local government areas have been declared and PDP is leading in 10 local government areas while APC trails in seven the results are thus:

Jos East

APC -11,852

LP – 1,347

PDP – 9,290.

Barkin Ladi

APC – 18,568

LP – 4,118

PDP – 32,119.

Bassa

APC – 25,788

LP – 2,581

PDP – 29,135.

Langtang South

APC – 12,437

LP – 846

PDP – 16,104.

Kanke

APC – 35,436

LP – 633

PDP – 6,870.

Langtang North

APC – 20,756

LP – 5,675

PDP – 27,826

Mikang

APC – 10,691

LP – 672

PDP – 12,027

Pankshin

APC – 28,827

LP – 7,949

PDP – 15,957

Shendam

APC – 30,815

LP – 5,169

PDP – 17,733

Riyom

APC – 12,657

LP – 1,878

PDP -18,647

Wase

APC – 35,011

LP – 269

PDP – 26,557

Kanam

APC – 48,710

LP – 1,171

PDP – 28,706

Mangu

APC – 25,570

LP – 1,621

PDP – 77,279

Bokkos

APC – 20,779

LP – 5,876

PDP – 26,529

Jos South

APC – 35,403

LP – 10,865

PDP – 84,103

Jos North

APC – 83,170

LP – 6,915

PDP – 64,690

Qua’an Pan

APC -24,900

LP – 1825

PDP – 31,727

Results show

APC has 481,370

LP has 59,410

PDP has 525,299

There is a recess now as everyone awaits the Returning Officer, Professor Idris Amali to announce the results.