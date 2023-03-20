Plateau concludes governorship results collation

…PDP wins 10 LGAs, APC 7
…Citizens await official announcement
By Marie-Therese Nanlong
Results for the governorship election in Plateau State are being declared as the Collation Officers from the local government areas in the company of the Electoral Officers of the respective local government areas present the results.
So far, results from all the 17 local government areas have been declared and PDP is leading in 10 local government areas while APC trails in seven the results are thus:
Jos East
APC -11,852
LP – 1,347
PDP – 9,290.
Barkin Ladi
APC – 18,568
LP – 4,118
PDP – 32,119.
Bassa
APC – 25,788
LP – 2,581
PDP – 29,135.
Langtang South
APC – 12,437
LP – 846
PDP – 16,104.
Kanke
APC – 35,436
LP – 633
PDP – 6,870.
Langtang North
APC – 20,756
LP – 5,675
PDP – 27,826
Mikang
APC – 10,691
LP – 672
PDP – 12,027
Pankshin
APC – 28,827
LP – 7,949
PDP – 15,957
Shendam
APC – 30,815
LP – 5,169
PDP – 17,733
Riyom
APC – 12,657
LP – 1,878
PDP -18,647
Wase
APC – 35,011
LP – 269
PDP – 26,557
Kanam
APC – 48,710
LP – 1,171
PDP – 28,706
Mangu
APC – 25,570
LP – 1,621
PDP – 77,279
Bokkos
APC – 20,779
LP – 5,876
PDP – 26,529
Jos South
APC – 35,403
LP – 10,865
PDP – 84,103
Jos North
APC – 83,170
LP – 6,915
PDP – 64,690
Qua’an Pan
APC -24,900
LP – 1825
PDP – 31,727
Results show
APC has 481,370
LP has 59,410
PDP has 525,299
There is a recess now as everyone awaits the Returning Officer, Professor Idris Amali to announce the results.
