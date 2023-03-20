Home » News » Plateau concludes governorship results collation
2023 elections

March 20, 2023

Plateau concludes governorship results collation

PDP wins 10 LGAs, APC 7

…Citizens await official announcement

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Results for the governorship election in Plateau State are being declared as the Collation Officers from the local government areas in the company of the Electoral Officers of the respective local government areas present the results.

Related News

So far, results from all the 17 local government areas have been declared and PDP is leading in 10 local government areas while APC trails in seven the results are thus:

Jos East

APC -11,852
LP – 1,347
PDP – 9,290.

Barkin Ladi

APC – 18,568
LP – 4,118
PDP – 32,119.

Bassa

APC – 25,788
LP – 2,581
PDP – 29,135.

Langtang South

APC – 12,437
LP – 846
PDP – 16,104.

Kanke

APC – 35,436
LP – 633
PDP – 6,870.

Langtang North

APC – 20,756
LP – 5,675
PDP – 27,826

Mikang

APC – 10,691
LP – 672
PDP – 12,027

Pankshin

APC – 28,827
LP – 7,949
PDP – 15,957

Shendam

APC – 30,815
LP – 5,169
PDP – 17,733

Riyom
APC – 12,657
LP – 1,878
PDP -18,647

Wase
APC – 35,011
LP – 269
PDP – 26,557

Kanam

APC – 48,710
LP – 1,171
PDP – 28,706

Mangu

APC – 25,570
LP – 1,621
PDP – 77,279

Bokkos

APC – 20,779
LP – 5,876
PDP – 26,529

Jos South

APC – 35,403
LP – 10,865
PDP – 84,103

Jos North

APC – 83,170
LP – 6,915
PDP – 64,690

Qua’an Pan

APC -24,900
LP – 1825
PDP – 31,727

Results show

APC has 481,370

LP has 59,410

PDP has 525,299

There is a recess now as everyone awaits the Returning Officer, Professor Idris Amali to announce the results.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.