PLATEAU 2027: APC strengthens hold as support grows for Mutfwang

Gov. Mutfwang

WITH political activities gradually gathering momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, indications have emerged that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is consolidating his position in Plateau State, amid growing support from residents, political stakeholders and community leaders who point to governance performance and political realignments as factors strengthening his re-election prospects.

Across communities in Jos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu, Shendam, Langtang North, Kanke, Kanam and Wase, many residents who spoke with Vanguard expressed optimism over the direction of governance in the state, citing ongoing infrastructure projects, improved engagement with communities and renewed political stability as reasons for backing continuity in 2027.

A Jos-based resident, Mr. Promise Yatu, said the administration had earned public goodwill through visible projects and a leadership style many citizens now identify with.

“Mutfwang has demonstrated capacity and commitment. Based on what we have seen so far, he deserves another opportunity to consolidate on these gains,” he said.

APC consolidation reshapes Plateau politics

The political equation in Plateau witnessed a dramatic shift in December 2025 when Governor Mutfwang defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling APC in a move widely seen as a major turning point in the state’s political history.

The defection, announced by APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, triggered fresh alignments across party structures, with several grassroots mobilisers, political office holders and stakeholders joining the ruling party.

Since then, the APC has continued to strengthen its hold across the 17 local government areas of the state, consolidating party structures and widening its political influence ahead of the next election cycle.

Political observers say the development has significantly weakened the opposition PDP, which has continued to grapple with internal divisions, leadership disagreements and defections.

A resident, Mr. Peter Jankara, said the changing political climate had altered the balance of power in the state.

“The APC has taken firm control of the political space, while the opposition is still trying to reorganise itself after the recent developments,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Yankat Dashe, noted that the realignment had reshaped political calculations ahead of 2027.

“What we are witnessing is a major political shift. The ruling party has become more coordinated and more organised across the state,” he added.

Performance-driven support

Beyond political alignments, many stakeholders attribute the governor’s growing popularity to what they described as visible development efforts across critical sectors.

In Jos metropolis, residents point to ongoing road rehabilitation projects, urban renewal initiatives and sanitation campaigns as signs of governance gradually taking shape.

Several roads that had remained in poor condition for years are now undergoing reconstruction, easing movement within the city and improving commercial activities.

A community leader in Jos North, Mr. Jerry Ajang, said although challenges still exist, there are noticeable improvements.

“Some roads that were abandoned for years are now being fixed. It may not be perfect yet, but people can see progress,” he said.

Residents also commended efforts aimed at improving environmental sanitation and waste management in parts of the metropolis.

Rural devt and agriculture

In rural communities, particularly farming areas, residents say infrastructure improvements are beginning to impact agricultural activities positively.

Farmers in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Kanam told Vanguard that better access roads had reduced transportation difficulties and post-harvest losses.

Mr. Timothy Datong, a farmer in Barkin Ladi, described the development as a relief to local farmers.

“Before now, transporting farm produce to markets was a serious challenge. With better roads, movement has become easier and farmers can now reach buyers faster,” he said.

He stressed the need for sustained investment in rural infrastructure to support food production and improve livelihoods across farming communities.

Kanam youths endorse Tinubu, Mutfwang

Political support for Governor Mutfwang received another boost in Kanam Local Government Area, where a coalition of ethnic youth groups endorsed both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang for re-election in 2027.

The endorsement was made during a gathering held at the Multipurpose Conference Centre in Dengi, headquarters of the local government area.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mr. Sadiq Kwaltommai and Mr. Mustapha Bayuma said the decision followed consultations across the 20 wards of the council area.

The group said its endorsement of President Tinubu was based on the perceived impact of the Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in the areas of infrastructure, security and economic reforms.

On Governor Mutfwang, the youths described their support as “earned, not given,” citing projects and interventions in the area.

Among the projects highlighted were the rehabilitation of the Amper Dengi road, Gishare-Gwamlar Gidgid roads and other feeder roads, renovation of Government Secondary School, Dengi, upgrade of General Hospital, Dengi, and support for primary healthcare centres.

The coalition also commended the administration for the distribution of fertilisers and improved seeds to farmers, as well as regular payment of salaries and entitlements to workers and traditional rulers.