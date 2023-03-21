Peter Obi charges INEC to release Abia, Enugu Guber election results

…says further delay could call credibility to question

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission to expedite action on the release of the results of the gubernatorial elections held in Abia and Enugu States as the further delay had the potential of calling the credibility of the results to question.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate made his feelings known in a statement, released by the Obi-Datti Media Office, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He frowned at the continued delay in releasing the results of both elections held over 48 hours ago.

Obi noted that further delay will question

the commission’s intent and credibility of the election.

The Former Anambra state governor urged the commission to FasTrack their review and quench the anxiety of Nigerians particularly citizens of the two states.

Obi was quoted as saying, “Having carefully followed the unfolding Events relating to the Gubernatorial Elections in the above two States, let me categorically emphasize the imperative of releasing the Gubernatorial Election Results of Abia and Enugu States immediately.

“I am aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said they are reviewing the Collation of the Results in these two States.

“However, I would like to urge them to accelerate action on this, as their continued delay is questioning INEC’s intent and the credibility of the Election.”

He expressed disappointment that “Forty-Eight hours” after the Elections were conducted, it is disheartening that the Commission is yet to resolve whatever Issues that are holding back the release of the Results.

“The Records of the Elections from Polling Units should not be difficult to calculate if the Electoral Officials are committed to the integrity of the Exercise in line with the stipulated Guidelines.” He added.