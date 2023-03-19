Peter Obi bemoans deaths on guber election day

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has lamented the loss of lives recorded during the governorship and state assembly elections on Saturday.

Obi expressed sadness over the deaths of Nigerians resulting from acts of violence executed by political thugs in some polling centres across the country.

Vanguard earlier reported that voters died in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Benue, Niger and Osun states while trying to exercise their civic rights.

Several incidents of attacks and voter suppression were also reported in some states.

Reacting to all the nefarious and tragic incidents, Obi, in a tweet on Sunday, also condoled with the victims and the bereaved while praying for a quick recovery for the wounded.

“With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election. My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured,” he said.

“My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.