Oyo SDP governorship candidate, Lana steps down for Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

Mr Michael Lana, the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, has withdrawn from the race, endorsing the re-election of Gov. Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lana made his decision known at a news conference on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lana adopted Makinde after his party executives adopted Sen. Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lana said he had earlier informed the public that whatever step he would take would be determined by all the SDP candidates, especially the House of Assembly candidates.

“After several consultations, we resolved that the best thing for Oyo State right now is to align ourselves with a really progressive candidate,” he said.

According to him, we have consulted widely, and talked with some National Officers of the party, as well as supporters among the trade unions, traditional rulers, market associations and religious bodies.

He said they were captured by an emotional statement of a 70-year-old woman who said Makinde paid her pensions promptly and took care of the aged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the trait of a person that has set out to write his name in history and ensure upliftment of the downtrodden in our state.

“After discussing with him, we decided that Makinde needs help from all capable hands within and outside the state to achieve his dreams for our state.

“We have, therefore, resolved to inform all our teeming supporters to vote massively for Gov. Seyi Makinde of the PDP on Saturday, March 18 and get him elected as Governor of Oyo State,” he said.

Also, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, the State PDP Chairman, said they were teeming up for the good of the people.

Ogungbenro said that there was overriding poverty in the society, adding, “whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well.”

“Let me also sound a warning that the PDP has got another garment. It is not for thuggery, but for good governance in the state.

“Some people are saying they will engage in thuggery and all of that in the election, but we won’t take that. So, we want the votes of the people to count.

“We don’t want anyone to rig for us or any other person. Gov. Seyi Makinde has performed and we know the people will vote massively for him,” he said.

Ogungbenro called on security agencies to buckle up and do the needful while expressing hope that they would do the right thing