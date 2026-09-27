Makinde must prove strength in Oyo — Alli Campaign

Gov Seyi Makinde

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO) has challenged Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to demonstrate his political strength in the state before seeking the presidency in 2027.

The organisation made the call in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bisi Oladele, in reaction to the call by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for President Bola Tinubu to step aside for Makinde, its presidential candidate, ahead of the 2027 election.

SSACO also challenged the APM to demonstrate that it has the national structure and political strength required to mount a serious presidential campaign.

It described the APM’s call for Tinubu to step aside for Makinde as “the height of political hallucination”, arguing that the presidency could not be secured through press statements and political theatrics.

“Declaring an ambition is one thing; building the political structure required to prosecute a nationwide presidential election is another entirely,” the organisation said.

The campaign organisation challenged the APM to show Nigerians the extent of its electoral structures across the country and demonstrate its capacity to compete effectively across the states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said the party should have candidates contesting various elective positions in at least one-third of the country to demonstrate its seriousness.

SSACO also alleged that Makinde had “serious political battles to fight” in Oyo State and accused his administration of weakening the 33 local governments in the state.

“More importantly, even Governor Seyi Makinde, whom the APM now parades as its presidential candidate, has serious political battles to fight in his home state of Oyo where he has paralysed the 33 local governments in the last seven years,” the organisation said.

“In fact, he is gasping for breath politically in the state.”

The campaign organisation argued that Makinde should first establish his political strength in his home state before seeking to lead the country.

“A man seeking to conquer Nigeria must first demonstrate compelling political strength on his own turf. Charity, as the saying goes, begins at home,” it said.