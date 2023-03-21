Osinbajo, Gowon, Sanwo-Olu, others eulogise Hilda Adefarasin 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

EMINENT personalities, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd); Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, FCMB founder, Subomi Balogun, weekend, described late Mrs. Hilda Adefarasin, mother of House on The Rock Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, as a lover of God, who exhibited the love of God to others during her lifetime.

They spoke at Mama Adefarasin’s funeral service, who died at 98, held at Guiding Light Assembly, Ikoyi, Lagos, at the weekend.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included House of Representatives Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro; founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo; Pastor Tunde Bakare, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Abah Folawiyo, Segun Awolowo and Olumide Akpata.

In his remarks, Bishop Oyedepo said he had a close relationship with the deceased for three decades.

He said: “I met her some 27 years ago and all I saw was the flowing love of God in her life. She loved God, she exhumes the love of God like her natural breath, and she was after the things of God with all her heart.”

Also speaking, Otunba Balogun said: “She was one of the people in her gentle way who acknowledged me and spoke to me and my wife” when he attended Pastor Adefarasin’s dedication of his church.

Pastor Adefarasin expressed appreciation to everyone at the funeral.