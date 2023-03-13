Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ dominates awards — Full List

The 95th Academy awards went down early Monday morning, with first time winners recorded and history written.

One of such historic moments was movie superstar Michelle Yeoh becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress and Ruth Carter becoming the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

Also, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once” swept the most awards in the show, taking home wins in seven of the 11 categories it was nominated in.

See all the nominees and winners below.

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Martin McDonagh)

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

“The Fabelmans” (Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner)

“Tár” (Todd Field)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Ruben Östlund)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Rian Johnson)

“Living” (Kazuo Ishiguro)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, and Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)

WINNER: “Women Talking” (Sarah Polley)

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Costume Design

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

WINNER: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

Best Production Design

WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

WINNER: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Live Action Short

WINNER: “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

“Ivalu” (M&M Productions)

“Le Pupille” (Disney+)

“Night Ride” (Premium Films)

“The Red Suitcase” (Cynefilms)

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Best Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

WINNER: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Original Score

WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Best Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

WINNER: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Billy Nighy (“Living”)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Cinematography

WINNER: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

WINNER: “The Whale” (A24)

Best Documentary Feature Film

“All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

“A House Made of Splinters”

WINNER: “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Best Documentary Short Film

WINNER: “The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)

“Haulout” (Rise And Shine)

“How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20 Century Studios)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

WINNER: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)