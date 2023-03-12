Ogun is not for sale, beware of gamblers – Ogun APC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on indigenes and residents of the state to come out en masse to vote for the party in the Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, warned the populace to “beware of people with ill-gotten wealth taunting and touting to buy people with money.

Oladunjoye, used to opportunity to appreciate the people of the State for their overwhelming support during the Presidential and National Assembly elections

Oladunjoye said, the party expressed its “immense gratitude to the people who voted massively for our party; it showed that our people are appreciative of good and exemplary governance by Dapo Abiodun in the last three years and nine months”.

He added that the good people of Ogun state should make the next gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections “the icing on the cake, having chosen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed as President-elect, stressing that, the only way to reap the fruits of our labour and benefits from the Bola Tinubu presidency, is to elect Dapo Abiodun and all our candidates in the Saturday elections”.

“The party must state clearly, for the benefit of doubt, that our dear Ogun state is not for sale. No matter how they got their filthy wealth or how much they are offering, Ogun State is not for sale”.

“Ogun state has made tremendous progress in all areas of economy and attained unprecedented landmarks in the last three year and nine months that we cannot afford to gamble with the future of our dear state”, the statement added.

“The APC government led by Dapo Abiodun has housing estates for the masses more than all previous governments put together; we have paid and continue to pay the minimum wage for workers and other welfare programme, the Ogun International Agro-Cargo Airport is not only a source of envy to state governments, it is also an affirmation that no height is too great for a creative, prudent and focused government to attain.”

The statement added, “Look at the opposition and put them together; what programme have they announced? They peddle lies, make empty boasts and insult our people, including traditional rulers. They have been largely ignored because we are confident that the people of Ogun state will tell them at the polls that the state is not for sale and cannot be handed over to gamblers.”