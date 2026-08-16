Gov poll: Osun people have spoken with courage, clarity – Peter Obi

By Dapo Akinrefon

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, on Sunday, congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, noting that the people of the state have spoken with clarity and courage.

Obi, who took to his X handle, said Adeleke has earned the people’s renewed confidence and been entrusted once again with their mandate.

The former Anambra State governor, in a statement titled “Osun: When the People Stand, Democracy Wins”, said: “I warmly congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election and the good people of Osun State on this important democratic victory. They – Osun people – have spoken with courage and clarity, reaffirming that the power to choose their leaders belongs to the people. Through his commitment to the people, compassion for their needs, and the strength of his work and achievements in office, Governor @AAdeleke_01 has earned their renewed confidence and been entrusted once again with their mandate.

“I particularly commend the courageous youths of Osun who rose to the occasion and peacefully defended their democratic mandate. Their vigilance and determination demonstrate that when citizens stand firmly to protect their votes, the forces of good can overcome the forces of darkness.

“The lesson from Osun is clear: democracy is strongest when citizens are alert, conscious of their civic responsibility, and determined to ensure that their votes count. Every genuine vote must be respected, and every lawful mandate must be protected.

“This is also a clarion call as we approach 2027. Nigerians must remain informed, participate actively, vote, and protect their votes. The Nigerian people are the ones experiencing hunger, deprivation, insecurity, and hardship; therefore, they are also the ones with the power, through their votes, to bring about the change that will end these conditions.

“I urge all political actors to place the interests of the people above partisan considerations and to embrace peace, unity, and the rule of law. Elections should never be battles of violence, but contests of ideas, competence, character, and service.

“May the Osun experience strengthen our confidence in the democratic process and inspire Nigerians everywhere to remain vigilant and committed to building a just, secure, prosperous, and truly people-centred nation.”