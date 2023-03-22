NLNG joins United Nations group to reduce methane emissions

The Nigeria LNG Ltd. (NLNG) says it has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0), a partnership coordinated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to reduce methane emissions.

The company also said that the partnership would improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting.

Mr Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Odeh said that the move was a further step in NLNG’s commitment to decarbonisation.

Odeh quoted Dr Philip Mshelbila, the NLNG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, saying that the company had signed an MoU with UNEP in the last quarter of 2022.

Mshelbila stated that the signing demonstrated the company’s commitment to reducing methane emissions from its operations as part of its decarbonisation journey.

He said the company was proudly committing to annual reporting and phased reduction of its methane emissions, and decarbonisation which would secure a future for the company and its stakeholders through a cleaner and greener energy mix that will include gas.

He added that NLNG was already implementing a comprehensive programme for reporting and reducing its methane emissions, utilising the latest industry technologies to track its progress and performance.

Mshelbila said further that NLNG’s decarbonisation journey would strengthen customers’ and stakeholders’ trust in the company’s ability to take responsibility for the environment in which it operates and its ability to remain competitive globally.

“The OGMP is recognised globally as the most significant voluntary initiative for companies in the oil and gas industry to systematically reduce their methane emissions and demonstrate the reduction in a credible manner to all stakeholders,” Mshelbila said.

In a message to welcome NLNG, the group stated that it was excited about NLNG’s membership as Nigeria is a significant producer of natural gas and one of the biggest contributors to Africa’s LNG production.

“OGMP 2.0 covers 55 per cent of Africa’s oil and gas production. 75 per cent of all methane emissions from oil and gas companies in the continent can be mitigated.

“45 per cent of them at no net cost. To meet that target, we invite other companies in the sector to follow the steps of NLNG and join OGMP 2.0.,” the group said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NLNG is an incorporated Joint Venture owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Company (49 per cent), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6 per cent), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15 per cent), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4 per cent).