National Assembly: The Shape of incoming 10th House of Reps

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

With the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the conclusion of the National Assembly elections, it has become clearer that a new government is underway.

The new government is also heralding a new national assembly, the 10th in the series.

Notably, the Nigerian parliament is a bicameral legislature that has the Senate and the House of Representatives. While the Senate has 109 seats, the House had 360 members.

In June, the new 10th Assembly will be inaugurated shortly after May 29 when Tinubu will be sworn in as President.

The New Development

The 10th House will witness a plethora of new members amid the returnees. Apart from some high profile individuals such as Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, his deputy, Hon. Idris Wase and the majority leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa and other old lawmakers in the outgoing 9th assembly, other will be new members. This is consequent upon the disruptions caused in the political firmament by the Labour Party.

APC maintains majority

Though all the results from the National Assembly elections with regards to the House are not fully out, what is however known is that the ones already declared are giving the APC a comfortable lead to form to form the majority.

PDP to battle minority with Labour Party/NNPP

Prior to now, the House belonged to the ruling APC and the main opposition party, the PDP. Members from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) may be one or two respectively. But with the new development, the PDP is likely to contest the majority slot with the PDP and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which has also recorded victories especially in Kano State.

Below are some of the members-elect.

* Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila representing Surulere federal constituency of Lagos State (APC)

* Rep. Idris Wase representing Wase federal constituency of Plateau State (APC).

* Rep. Beni Lar representing Langtang North and South Federal Constituency of Plateau State (PDP)

* Rep. Benjamin Kalu representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State (APC)

* Rep. Ado Doguwa representing Tundun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano State (Kano State)

* Rep. Hon. Nkiruka Onyejiocha representing Isiukwuato Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State (APC) lost to Amobi Ogah (Labour Party).

* Rep. Peter Akpatason representing Akoko Edo Federal Constituency of Edo State (APC).

* Rep. Wale Oke representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State (PDP)

* Rep. Bamidele Salem representing Ede Federal Constituency of Osun State (PDP).

* Rep. Wale Raji representing Epe Federal Constituency of Lagos State (APC).

* Rep. Leke Abejide representing Yagba East/Yagba West federal constituency of Kogi State ( ADC)

* Rep. Aliyu Betara representing Biu/Kwaya federal constituency of Borno State (APC).

* Rep. Dennis Idahosa representing Ovie Federal Constituency of Edo State

*Rep. Abdulmumuni Jubril former lawmaker staging a comeback for Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State (NNPP)

* Regina Akume (Fresher) to represent Gboko/Terka federal constituency of Benue State (APC). She won Rep. John Degh (PDP).

* Chris Nkwonta to represent Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency of Abia State (PDP). He’s to replace Rep. Nkem Abonta (PDP).

* Hon. Ginger Onwusibe current member of Abia State House of Assembly to represent Isiala Ngwa/Isiala Ngwa North Federal Constituency of Abia State (Labour Party).

* Rep. Ado Alhassan Rurum representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya federal constituency of Kano State (NNPP).

* Ngozi Okolie (Labour Party) to represent Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State having defeated the minority leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP).

* Obinna Agocha (Labour Party) to represent Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State having defeated Hon. Chinedum Orji (PDP) current Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly.

* Sadiq Ango Abdullahi (PDP) to represent Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State having defeated Rep. Muhammed Garba Datti (APC).

* Labour Party’s Ibe Okwara-Osonwa defeated Chief Ifeanyi Uchendu, Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly to win Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency seat of the State.

* Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (PDP) defeated Labour Party candidate, Pascal Obi to win Ideato South and Ideato North Federal Constituency seat of Imo State.

* Mohammed Bello El-Rufai (APC), the eldest son of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai beat incumbent member Suleiman Samaila Abdu ( PDP) to win Kaduna North federal constituency of the State.

Race for Senate President/Speakership

Vanguard can authoritatively report that the race for Senate Presidency and the speakership has already begun amongst the ranking members. The race will be amongst members from the south east. Vanguard sources revealed that the chief whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu from the South East is in the race for Senate Presidency. This is justified on the premise that Tinubu hails from the South West, his deputy, Kasim Shetima is from the North East. In the House, Hon. Aliyu Betara representing Biu Kwaya federal constituency of Borno State (North East) is also angling for the speakership of the House. Would this be the case, only time will tell.