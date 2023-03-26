My re-election, divine intervention, demands hard work – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described his re-election as a divine intervention, which now compel him to work harder in other to bring more benefits to the people of the state.

Makinde made this assertions on Sunday at a thanksgiving service held in respect of his re-election at the Living Spring Chapel International, Aduloju, Ibadan.

The governor said he had prayed to God that if he would not leave a good legacy, God should not allow him to win the re-election.

He, however, said that winning the March 18 governorship election was God’s doing.

“Before now, I kept telling God that if I will not perform and leave a legacy that will move people from poverty to prosperity, then, I should not win the second term election.

“But, everything went well and I can only say it happened by divine intervention.

“So, I am standing on God’s altar to promise the people of Oyo State that I will even work harder to bring more benefits to the people,” Makinde pledged.

He urged residents of the state not to entertain any fear about his performance in the second term.

The governor said that his plans for the state had been captured in the “Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development, 2023 to 2027”.

He maintained that his administration would keep tracking its efforts on a yearly basis to ensure that the plans are achievable.

Makinde expressed his belief in God to give the strength and wisdom to deliver on the plans, expressing appreciation to the Church of God for its supports and prayers.

Earlier, the Presiding Pastor of the Living Spring Church, Femi Emmanuel, prayed for the success of the governor and his team in the second term.

Emmanuel told the congregation that the victory recorded by was beyond the power of man.

The cleric also said he was impressed that the governor possesses the key ingredients of good leadership, including competence, character and performance.

He urged the governor to be concerned about leaving a good legacy in the second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the newly elected House of Assembly members, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and state government functionaries attended the thanksgiving service.(NAN)