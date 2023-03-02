Memories from VILLAFFEST 2022

Kelechi Eke and actress Chinwe Owoh at VILLAFFEST 2022

By Benjamin Njoku

The third edition of Village Arts and Film Festival, VILLAFFEST, which held in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State recently will not be forgotten in a hurry by those that attended the event that celebrates the people’s arts and culture.

Held at the Swiss International Beland Hotel, the three days festival as usual featured art exhibition, film screenings, masterclass by veteran filmmaker, Andy Boyo, pageantry and awards ceremony. Also, cultural groups such as Okata Theatre of Ngor-okpala, War Dancers of Abiriba, Odenigbo cultural troupe of Ikeduru, and Amafor masquerade dancers amongst others, were on hand to entertain thousands of participants and guests who thronged the event venue to be part of history.

According to the founder and President of VILLAFFEST, Engr. Kelechi Eke, the festival was designed to empower youths with special skills or interest in visual arts, film production, acting and promoting African Culture.

At the awards night, renowned actor and university don, Professor Sola Fosudo was honoured with Legendary Award alongside veteran actress Chinwe Owoh and Mr. Samuel Ifeanyichukwu, a lecturer in the Department of Fine Arts and Design, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri. Other winners went home with cash gifts and trophies, including the face of the festival who emerged through a beauty contest.

In his closing remarks, Eke called on the Imo state government, corporate bodies and eminent citizens to identify with the project by sponsoring some of its programmes to facilitate the empowerment of more youths in the state.